Auburn Tigers quarterback will attend this prestigious football camp

After a standout first season at Auburn, rising junior quarterback Jarrett Stidham will once again be among the nation’s best quarterbacks later this month.
Stidham will attend the 23rd annual Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana, from June 21-24, as reported by AL.com’s James Crepea. Stidham will act as a counselor for the high school players in attendance and will be among other notable college quarterbacks such as Alabama’s Jalen Hurts, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Washington's Jake Browning, Missouri's Drew Lock, South Carolina's Jake Bentley and Arizona's Khalil Tate.
The Manning Passing Academy is an annual football camp organized by the Manning football family to allow more than 1,200 high school quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends to show off their talents. The camp has drawn some future stars through the years, including Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
An invitation to serve as a counselor is generally reserved for the best quarterbacks in the nation. Past counselors through the years include Stanford’s Andrew Luck, Florida’s Tim Tebow, Florida State’s Jameis Winston, Oregon’s Marcus Mariota and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.
Stidham threw for 3,158 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in a 2017 season in which Auburn won 10 games and played in the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 2013. Stidham was limited this spring after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
