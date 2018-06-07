Florida State Seminoles' opening foe in 2018 might not have its starting quarterback

Florida State's opening opponent for the 2018 college football season might not have its starting quarterback.
According to a report, Virginia Tech suspended starting quarterback Josh Jackson indefinitely due to an academic investigation.
The Seminoles play the Hokies on Sept. 3.
However, Jackson's dad, Fred, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he'll know more about his son's future with the team in the coming days.
"As of right now, Josh is still a member of the Virginia Tech football team," Jackson told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "We'll know more in two days. It's too early to talk about this."
Jackson, who coached 35 years in college including 22 at Michigan, said reports about his son no longer being on Virginia Tech's team are not correct.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported the Virginia Tech officials declined comment.
The Hokies announced last week senior cornerback Adonis Alexander was no longer on the roster.
