Five wide receiver transfers to watch this season

Here is a handful of talented receivers whose decision to transfer has provided their new teams with a big boost on offense.
Jovon Durante
West Virginia to FAU
The Buzz: As if the Owls needed any more playmakers, Durante joins the offense after sitting out the entire 2017 season following his transfer from West Virginia. The 6-foot receiver finished his Mountaineers career with 726 yards with a 12.0 yards per catch average. He'll join a group that features Willie Wright (657 yards, six touchdowns), who was the team's leading receiver in 2017, as well as senior DeAndre McNeal (317 yards, two touchdowns. FAU led Conference USA with 10 plays of 50-or-more yards last season, making it one of the most explosive offenses in the conference.
Jonathan Giles
Texas Tech to LSU
The Buzz: It's not very often when a 1,000-yard receiver drops in your lap but that's what happened to Ed Orgeron and LSU. Giles will take the field for the first time since 2016, when he led Texas Tech with 1,158 yards with 13 touchdowns. LSU hasn't produced a 1,000-yard receiver since Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. in 2013. In fact, the Tigers haven't featured a top-rated passing offense in the SEC in quite some time. Giles could quickly become the main target of Steve Ensminger's offense when they take the field in 2018.
Damon Hazelton
Ball State to Virginia Tech
The Buzz: If there was a point of concern for Virginia Tech heading into this upcoming season, it would have to be the lack of depth at the receiver positon. The departure of Cam Phillips (964 yards, seven touchdowns) leaves sophomore Sean Savoy (454 yards, four touchdowns) and junior Eric Kumah (324 yards, two touchdowns) with the majority of production returning at the position in 2018. Hazelton's arrival provides Justin Fuente and the offense a talented option for the offense. In his one-and-only season at Ball State, he finished second on the team with 505 yards on 50 catches with four touchdowns.
Jalen Hurd
Tennessee to Baylor
The Buzz: Hurd is in the unique position of changing positions after spending the first three seasons of his college career as a running back at Tennessee. He wrapped up his career with the Volunteers among a little more of a handful of players since 1956 to rush for more than 2,500 at the school according to sports-reference.com. He also amassed close to 500 yards as a receiver while in Knoxville. He transitions to receiver in a move that will help provide a young Baylor squad with a proven playmaker.
Van Jefferson
Ole Miss to Florida
The Buzz: Changes to the recent transfer rules by the SEC last week open the door for Jefferson to become immediately available when the Gators kick things off against Charleston Southern on Sept. 1. That's good news for former Ole Miss receiver who hopes to continue his college career under Dan Mullen. The speedy Jefferson spent the past two seasons with the Rebels where he hauled in 91 catches for 999 yards with four total touchdowns. His 456 yards last season alone is more yards than any Florida receiver amassed. His playmaking abilities will be a huge asset for an offense that ranked No. 110 out of 130 teams in 2017.
Comments