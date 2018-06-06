Auburn Tigers legend Bo Jackson gave this advice to two-sport athlete Kyler Murray

In the world of two-sport athletes, Auburn alum Bo Jackson stands among the best there ever was. With the focus now on another baseball and football player, Jackson gave his advice to the man starting on a path he once followed.
Jackson was on MLB Network on Tuesday during the 2018 MLB Draft. Jackson was asked what advice he would give Kyler Murray, the Oklahoma quarterback who is also an outfielder and was drafted by the Oakland Athletics with the ninth overall pick.
“The sporting world’s a little different now than it was when I played,” Jackson said. “They have more talent — way more talent. The talent pool is deep. I can’t tell the young man what to do. Whatever sport he chooses, concentrate on it.”
Murray is in line to replace reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as Sooners starting quarterback. Murray plans to still play football, and The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported the A’s are OK with his decision.
In Murray’s sophomore season for the Oklahoma baseball team, he hit .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. As a fielder, he posted a .991 fielding percentage. On the football field, he threw for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns as Mayfield's backup in 2017.
Bo knows a thing or two about the challenge Murray is facing. A baseball and football star at Auburn, the 1985 Heisman Trophy winner played eight seasons of major-league baseball and four seasons in the NFL before a hip injury derailed his career in both sports.
Along with numerous highlight-reel worthy plays in both sports, Jackson made the 1990 Pro Bowl and rushed for 2,782 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Los Angeles Raiders. On the baseball diamond, Jackson was named to the 1989 All-Star Game and hit 141 career home runs.
