A former Ohio State football player had too much to drink. Then he hit a cop.

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Kirk Barton, who played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, was arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer.
According to multiple reports, police said Barton was intoxicated at the Bogey Bar & Grill in Dublin, Ohio.
Management asked Barton to leave after he allegedly was stumbling and knocking people over.
According to Columbus station NBC4, Delaware County deputies said Barton was too drunk to give his address.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments