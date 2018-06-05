A Mississippi State offensive line target has announced his commitment

Three-star Darius Washington committed to Mississippi State on Saturday. Washington, a 6-4, 285-pound offensive tackle, chose the Bulldogs over offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Miami and Texas A&M.
Washington is considered the 91st-best prospect in Florida, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. The rating system also has the Pensacola native as the 58th-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2019.
Washington landed an offer from the Bulldogs on March 21, one day after taking an unofficial visit to Starkville. Washington took another unofficial visit to Mississippi State on April 21.
Washington gives Mississippi State 12 commits for its upcoming class and was one of three recruits who committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday, joined by safety Jarrian Jones and defensive end Jack Harris. Washington is one of three offensive tackle commits for Mississippi State, joined by three-stars Brandon Cunningham and Montravious Richardson.
