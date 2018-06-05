Watch how this catch helped the FSU Seminoles at the Women's College World Series

What a catch!
Florida State's Jessie Warren produced a highlight-reel catch at the right time.
Consequently, the Seminoles are on the brink of claiming the Atlantic Coast Conference's first Women's College World Series title.
In Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series with Washington, the Huskies had a runner on first with one out in the seventh inning.
Warren, playing third base, "came out of nowhere," as described on the below video, to snag an attempted Washington bunt.
Warren then completed the double play with a throw to first from her knees. FSU won the game 1-0 shortly after the catch.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant said, "Wow," to the play on social media.
Here's the video in full:
Comments