Auburn Tigers wide receiver Pace Ozmint arrested on two misdemeanor charges

June 05, 2018 09:35 AM

Auburn sophomore Pace Ozmint was arrested Saturday for a minor in possession of alcohol and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer.

Per Auburn police logs, Ozmint was arrested on W Magnolia Avenue in Auburn. Both charges that Ozmint faces are misdemeanors.

According to AL.com, “The minor in possession charge carries a fine of no less than $25 and no more than $100 and up to 30 days in jail. False identification carries a fine of no less than $50 or more than $500, can include a jail sentence of up to three months and requires surrendering one's license for at least three months and no more than six months.

“Typically, first-time offenders under 21 years of age receive youthful offender status and pay a fine and court costs.”

Ozmint, who is a walk-on wide receiver, has yet to appear in a game for the Tigers. He was a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2016 and 2017.

