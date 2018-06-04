Former UCF basketball player has the chance to join his famous father's NBA team

University of Central Florida basketball player A.J. Davis, the son of former NBA All-Star Antonio Davis, might get the chance to play for the same team his father did.
According to The Athletic's Michael Scotto, Davis is getting a tryout with three NBA teams in the upcoming weeks.
They are the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.
Davis' father, Antonio, is a Pacers legend. Indiana took him in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft.
A.J. Davis wrapped his college career with UCF last season with 7.6 rebounds per game. A 6-9 redshirt senior forward who transferred to UCF from Tennessee, he averaged 12.2 points per game last season.
