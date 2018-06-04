Watch: Towns and Booker avoid 'pestilence and shame' of defeat for UK in Jimmy Kimmel college quiz

Former University of Kentucky players Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker got off to a rough start, but rallied to tie Jimmy Kimmel’s “College Knowledge” quiz that was aired ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
Taking on Stanford’s Lopez twins, Brook Lopez of the Los Angeles Lakers and Robin Lopez of the Chicago Bulls, Towns and Booker looked to be in real trouble after getting behind on the first two questions.
“Six months, man. That’s all I did in school — six months,” Booker told Kimmel as his team got down 20 points.
When they didn’t know the answer to “Which University of Kentucky alum, who is often confused with a turtle, now serves as the Senate Majority Leader?” it looked as if the UK pair would suffer the “pestilence and shame” Kimmel warned the contestants of at the outset.
The answer, of course, is Mitch McConnell, who Kimmel likes to dig at from time to time.
But Towns, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, woke up with correct answers to “What is Poseidon the god of? (the sea) and “What is the only state that starts with the letter P?” (Pennsylvania), and tied the game late.
Both teams correctly answered “How many continents are there?” (7) to win the “prize” of a dorm-room mini fridge.
