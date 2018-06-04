The latest on Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract situation

Auburn has given men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl a three-year contract extension, the school announced Monday. Pearl's extension through the 2022-2023 season comes after he led the 2017-2018 Tigers to the SEC regular season title and their first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2002-2003 season.
The terms of Pearl’s contract have yet to be released. Pearl’s previous deal paid him a $2.5 million in base salary for the past season.
“It was a historic season for Auburn basketball and one that was matched by excellence in the classroom as well,” Auburn athletic director Allen Greene said in a statement. “We take great pride in providing our student-athletes with an abundance of resources to help with their overall development. Coach Pearl shares my commitment to ensuring the holistic development of our student-athletes and adhering to the mission of Auburn University as an institution of higher learning.”
Pearl just finished his fourth season as Tigers head coach. The former Southern Indiana, Milwaukee and Tennessee coach has a 70-62 record at Auburn, with 26 of those victories coming last year.
The Tigers have seen their win totals jump from 11 to 18 to 26 in the past three seasons under Pearl’s guidance.
“Our coaches and student-athletes believe in Auburn and we love it,” Pearl said in a statement. “We came here to work hard, make a positive difference on the campus and in the community and bring credibility and championships back to Auburn basketball. I’m grateful to president Dr. Steven Leath and director of athletics Allen Greene for their commitment and support. My family is blessed to be a part of the Auburn family.”
Pearl’s time at Auburn has not been without some controversy. Two Auburn players — Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy — were held out of the 2017-2018 season due to their involvement in the FBI’s investigation regarding corruption in college basketball recruiting. The investigation also led to the arrest of Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person, who was later fired.
