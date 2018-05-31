Georgia basketball picks up an international player to fill 2018 recruiting class

Lithuanian combo guard Ignas Sarigunas committed to Georgia on Thursday. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Sarigunas joins Georgia’s Class of 2018 and fills the scholarship spot that became available when Isaac Kante decided to transfer.
Sarigunas’ commitment was first reported by DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givnoy.
Sarigunas, 18, averaged 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds with Zalgiris’ 2 in the U18 European League and helped the team reach the finals. Per Givnoy, Sarigunas caught college coaches’ attention with his play against a strong USA Basketball team in the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2016.
Sarigunas shot 56 percent from the field and scored a team-high 15 points in Lithuania’s 98-70 loss to the USA in the semifinals.
Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean discussed the open scholarship’s value to the program last Monday in Columbus.
“We’re actively recruiting right now, and I’m looking at [the roster spot] like it’s a piece of 24 karat gold,” Crean said. “We’re going to use it wisely.”
Crean also described what he and his coaching staff were looking for in the player who would ultimately take that last spot.
“Right now our focus has been, can we sign somebody who can help us right now?” Crean said. “Somebody who can definitely shoot the ball — no matter what that position is — and somebody who can grow inside of the program. Would there be a graduate player or transfer player that would really make sense for us in one year, or could we find a transfer, that we could sit out and be a starter, or a very likely starter in a year? So, we’ve stayed with that.
“It could move fast [or] it could move slow, but the bottom line is that’s been our criteria and I’m happy with the way that’s proceeding.”
