Three USF football games have kickoff times.

Kickoff times for three USF football games were announced Thursday.
The American Athletic Conference unveiled game times for various games.
For USF, a program entering its second season under head coach Charlie Strong, times for games against Elon, Illinois and Tulsa are now known.
The Bulls, who are coming off a third consecutive bowl appearance, open the season with a 6 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 1 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.
USF's first road trip happens Sept. 15 against Illinois at Chicago's Soldier Field. That's scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start.
The Bulls get some prime time love with a 7 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 12 at Tulsa.
The Elon game is broadcasted on ESPN3, while the Bulls' game with the Illini is broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.
The October clash with Tulsa is on ESPN.
Remaining games needing kickoff times are as follows:
- Sept. 8 vs. Georgia Tech
- Sept. 22 vs. ECU
- Oct. 6 at UMass
- Oct. 20 vs. UConn
- Oct. 27 at Houston
- Nov. 3 vs. Tulane
- Nov. 10 at Cincinnati
- Nov. 17 at Temple
- Nov. 23 vs. UCF
