The kickoff times for Auburn Tigers football’s first three games in 2018 are now set

By Jordan D. Hill

May 31, 2018 02:47 PM

It turns out the showdown between the Auburn Tigers and Washington Huskies in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to start the 2018 season will be an afternoon affair.

Auburn and Washington will play at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 1 in a game that will be televised on ABC, ESPN announced Thursday. The network announced the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game’s setup in a release of its broadcasting schedule for the first three weeks of the season.

As part of the release, ESPN also announced Auburn’s second game of the season — its home opener against Alabama State — will be broadcasted by SEC Network Alternative at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 8. The Tigers now know the kickoff times for their first three games following CBS’ announcement it will broadcast the division matchup with LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 15.

The Sept. 1 showdown with the Huskies will be the first time Auburn has opened a season away from Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2015, when the Tigers took down Louisville in the Georgia Dome. The 31-24 victory for Auburn was also the last time the Tigers opened the regular season with a neutral site game.

