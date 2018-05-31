UCF's one-handed star earns new position with Seahawks and a rave review from his coach

Former UCF star Shaquem Griffin's path to the NFL is a heartwarming tale. With one hand, Griffin became an inspirational figure that you can overcome any obstacle to fulfill your dreams.
Then the NFL Draft came and the emotional scale surrounding Griffin's selection was bolstered when it was the Seattle Seahawks picking him.
Seattle took Griffin's twin brother Shaquill in the previous year's draft.
So far, Shaquem is drawing praise in his short time in Seattle.
"He loves ball," Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. told reporters Wednesday. "He thinks about it. He goes to sleep thinking about it. He wakes up talking about it, so the passion and the love for the game is no problem for him. It’s just about learning, us teaching him really well and doing a really great job of developing him."
When OTAs (organized team activities) started last week, the Seahawks moved Griffin into the strongside linebacker position while dropping deep into pass coverage, the Tacoma News Tribune reported.
"We're trying to figure out what everybody can do," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said about the new wave of defensive players, which includes Griffin, to the Tacoma News Tribune.
Prior to OTAs, Griffin was moved to the weakside linebacker position during rookie minicamp.
