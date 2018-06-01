Auburn basketball's leading scorer is transferring to this school

On Tuesday, former Auburn basketball player Mustapha Heron had a change of plans when he decided to not enter the NBA Draft and instead transfer to a different school. Two days later, the 6-5 guard has found his new home.
Heron committed to St. John’s on Thursday after visiting the school earlier in the day. According to ZAGSBLOG's Adam Zagoria, the Waterbury, Connecticut, native is transferring closer to home to be near his mother, who suffered a massive concussion. Heron plans to apply for a hardship waiver to be immediately eligible with the Red Storm for the 2018-2019 season.
“With the pieces we have, we definitely can be special," Heron told The New York Post's Zach Braziller.
Heron announced on April 4 he was entering the 2018 NBA Draft and intended to hire an agent, which would mean his time at Auburn and playing at the collegiate level would come to a close. However, after going through the draft process, Heron had a change of heart, ultimately deciding to stay in college but not remain with the Tigers.
Heron, who was the Tigers’ first five-star signee ever, was the Tigers’ leading scorer as a freshman and again as a sophomore, averaging 16.4 points per game in 2017-2018 to help Auburn reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.
Comments