In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, South Florida head coach Charlie Strong looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, La.
In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, South Florida head coach Charlie Strong looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, La. Derick E. Hingle Associated Press
In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, South Florida head coach Charlie Strong looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, La. Derick E. Hingle Associated Press

College Sports

#Greenbreed19: The USF Bulls land this DeLand linebacker commit who had 11 offers

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 30, 2018 04:54 PM

USF landed a commitment for its #Greenbreed19 class.

DeLand (Fla.) High outside linebacker Demaurez Bellamy committed to the Bulls on Tuesday night.

Bellamy, a two-star recruit according to the 247 Sports' composite rankings, had 11 offers from schools such as UCF, Syracuse and Rutgers.

Bellamy is the first linebacker commit for USF's 2019 signing class. The Bulls feature five linebackers on its roster, though three are upperclassmen.

"Really it was just time," Bellamy told the Orlando Sentinel. "I got offered by USF back in January, and schools were coming through talking to me and offering me but it wasn't really based on those other schools. I was showing attention to the school that was showing attention to me."

  Comments  