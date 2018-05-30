A top offensive lineman narrowed his recruiting to these five SEC schools

Warren McClendon will be going to a Southeastern Conference school when he begins his college football career.
The four-star offensive lineman from Brunswick, Georgia, on Wednesday announced his top five schools. The all-SEC finalists: the Florida Gators, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Auburn Tigers, the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
McClendon is the No. 25-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2019, the No. 28 overall prospect in the state of Georgia and No. 248 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He holds offers from 22 schools, 11 of which are in the SEC. The 6-5, 290-pound player has taken unofficial visits to Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, according to 247Sports.
"I'm going to sign early, but I don't know when I'm going to commit," McClendon told Rivals after visiting Florida in April. "I will take my officials. I was planning on take some in the summer and then take the rest at the beginning of the week of the season. Then probably commit after I've taken my officials."
