LeBron James isn't the only one involved in eight consecutive NBA Finals.

By now, it's common knowledge LeBron James has made it to eight consecutive NBA Finals — with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
The King, though, isn't the only one who has a connection to the past eight NBA Finals.
Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton has a hand in the streak. A player Hamilton coached has made it to eight consecutive finals.
Hamilton coached James Jones when the two were at the University of Miami, and he coached Okaro White when he played at FSU.
Jones played in the NBA Finals with LeBron James from 2011 to 2017, and White is on this year's Cavs team with James.
And White, who hasn't played a regular-season or playoff game this season, isn't the only former Seminole headed to this year's NBA Finals.
Golden State Warriors staff member Luke Loucks, who played on four consecutive NCAA Tournament teams during his FSU playing career, is also heading to the NBA Finals.
