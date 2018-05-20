NCAA Baseball Projections: Stanford, Ole Miss climb after Florida trips up at Mississippi State

If your school is still on the bubble, you'll be sweating it out as the full 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament will be settled this week.
The SWAC Tournament finished Sunday with Texas Southern taking home the trophy and North Carolina A&T won the MEAC. Plenty of other spots will be locked up in the coming week with conference tournament action getting in full swing.
Florida (41-15) has been the No. 1 overall seed for much of the season, but it drops one spot this week after being swept at Mississippi State over the weekend.
Stanford (43-8) benefits from the Gators' stumble and jumps one spot to No. 1 overall. If Florida plays well in the SEC Tournament, it can easily reclaim the top seed.
After winning seven of its last eight games, Ole Miss (42-14) moves up two spots to the No. 4 seed.
On the mid-major side, Stetson (41-11) is looking more and more like a lock to host. The Hatters are No. 8 overall in the RPI rankings.
UConn (32-18-1) moved back into position to host after taking two of three games from East Carolina this weekend.
Here are the full projections as of May 21:
Stanford, Calif.
1. Stanford* (1)
2. Vanderbilt
3. Cal State Fullerton*
4. Pepperdine*
Gainesville, Fla.
1. Florida* (2)
2. St. John's*
3. Sam Houston State*
4. Army*
Corvallis, Ore.
1. Oregon State (3)
2. Oklahoma State
3. Illinois
4. Nevada*
Oxford, Miss.
1. Ole Miss (4)
2. Southern Miss*
3. Troy
4. Grand Canyon*
Chapel Hill, N.C.
1. North Carolina* (5)
2. East Carolina
3. Purdue
4. Wright State*
Fayetteville, Ark.
1. Arkansas (6)
2. Missouri State*
3. Oklahoma
4. Saint Louis*
Clemson, S.C.
1. Clemson (7)
2. Coastal Carolina*
3. Houston*
4. Campbell*
Lubbock, Texas
1. Texas Tech (8)
2. UCLA
3. LSU
4. Texas Southern
Athens, Ga.
1. Georgia (9)
2. Tennessee Tech*
3. UCF
4. North Carolina A&T*
Austin, Texas
1. Texas* (10)
2. Texas A&M
3. Dallas Baptist
4. Oral Roberts*
Deland, Fla.
1. Stetson* (11)
2. South Florida
3. FAU
4. Yale*
Raleigh, N.C.
1. North Carolina State (12)
2. Indiana
3. Mississippi State
4. Monmouth*
Tallahassee, Fla.
1. Florida State (13)
2. Auburn
3. Jacksonville
4. Bryant*
Minneapolis
1. Minnesota* (14)
2. Louisville
3. Arizona
4. Kent State*
Durham, N.C.
1. Duke (15)
2. Kentucky
3. Ohio State
4. UNC-Greensboro*
Norwich, Conn.
1. UConn (16)
2. South Carolina
3. Northeastern*
4. Hartford*
*Automatic bid
