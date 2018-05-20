NCAA Baseball Projections: Stanford, Ole Miss climb after Florida trips up at Mississippi State

If your school is still on the bubble, you'll be sweating it out as the full 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament will be settled this week.

The SWAC Tournament finished Sunday with Texas Southern taking home the trophy and North Carolina A&T won the MEAC. Plenty of other spots will be locked up in the coming week with conference tournament action getting in full swing.

Florida (41-15) has been the No. 1 overall seed for much of the season, but it drops one spot this week after being swept at Mississippi State over the weekend.

Stanford (43-8) benefits from the Gators' stumble and jumps one spot to No. 1 overall. If Florida plays well in the SEC Tournament, it can easily reclaim the top seed.

After winning seven of its last eight games, Ole Miss (42-14) moves up two spots to the No. 4 seed.

On the mid-major side, Stetson (41-11) is looking more and more like a lock to host. The Hatters are No. 8 overall in the RPI rankings.

UConn (32-18-1) moved back into position to host after taking two of three games from East Carolina this weekend.

Here are the full projections as of May 21:

Stanford, Calif.

1. Stanford* (1)

2. Vanderbilt

3. Cal State Fullerton*

4. Pepperdine*

Gainesville, Fla.

1. Florida* (2)

2. St. John's*

3. Sam Houston State*

4. Army*

Corvallis, Ore.

1. Oregon State (3)

2. Oklahoma State

3. Illinois

4. Nevada*

Oxford, Miss.

1. Ole Miss (4)

2. Southern Miss*

3. Troy

4. Grand Canyon*

Chapel Hill, N.C.

1. North Carolina* (5)

2. East Carolina

3. Purdue

4. Wright State*

Fayetteville, Ark.

1. Arkansas (6)

2. Missouri State*

3. Oklahoma

4. Saint Louis*

Clemson, S.C.

1. Clemson (7)

2. Coastal Carolina*

3. Houston*

4. Campbell*

Lubbock, Texas

1. Texas Tech (8)

2. UCLA

3. LSU

4. Texas Southern

Athens, Ga.

1. Georgia (9)

2. Tennessee Tech*

3. UCF

4. North Carolina A&T*

Austin, Texas

1. Texas* (10)

2. Texas A&M

3. Dallas Baptist

4. Oral Roberts*

Deland, Fla.

1. Stetson* (11)

2. South Florida

3. FAU

4. Yale*

Raleigh, N.C.

1. North Carolina State (12)

2. Indiana

3. Mississippi State

4. Monmouth*

Tallahassee, Fla.

1. Florida State (13)

2. Auburn

3. Jacksonville

4. Bryant*

Minneapolis

1. Minnesota* (14)

2. Louisville

3. Arizona

4. Kent State*

Durham, N.C.

1. Duke (15)

2. Kentucky

3. Ohio State

4. UNC-Greensboro*

Norwich, Conn.

1. UConn (16)

2. South Carolina

3. Northeastern*

4. Hartford*

*Automatic bid