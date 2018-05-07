Southern Miss starting pitcher Nick Sandlin throws against Mississippi State during the first inning of their game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg on Feb. 16, 2018.
Southern Miss starting pitcher Nick Sandlin throws against Mississippi State during the first inning of their game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg on Feb. 16, 2018. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file
Southern Miss starting pitcher Nick Sandlin throws against Mississippi State during the first inning of their game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg on Feb. 16, 2018. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

College Sports

A clean C-USA series sweep pushes Southern Miss baseball into the top 10 of a national poll

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

May 07, 2018 12:45 PM

For the first time this season, Ole Miss and Southern Miss are in the Top 10 of a national baseball poll. D1Baseball.com has Ole Miss at No. 6 and Southern Miss at No. 9 after this weekend's conference series.

The rankings, released Monday, rewarded Southern Miss for a three-game sweep of UAB in Birmingham. The Golden Eagles (35-12, 19-4) lost to Tulane in a mid-week game, but came back strong with wins of 6-0, 6-1 and 9-4 to stay atop the Conference USA standings.

Ole Miss defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-3 in a midweek game, but lost to South Carolina 13-5 on Friday and 11-6 on Saturday, before salvaging a 6-5 win in extra innings on Sunday.

The Rebels are idle in midweek action, but will play host to Auburn for a three-game series against the Tigers (34-14, 13-11), who sit just behind the Rebels in the SEC West.

Collegiate Baseball has Ole Miss No. 12 and Southern Miss No. 13 this week. Baseball America has Ole Miss at No. 5 and Southern Miss holding steady at No. 13. College Baseball Writers have Ole Miss at No. 7 and Southern Miss at No. 11. ESPN and USA Today have Ole Miss at No. 5 and Southern Miss at No. 11.

USM relief pitcher Nick Sandlin gets out of a ninth-inning jam to get a save in University of Southern Mississippi’s 5-2 win over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game in the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM park in Biloxi on Thursday. McClatchy

Southern Miss pitcher Nick Sandlin has not allowed an earned run over his last 32 innings, including a 9-inning win against Alabama-Birmingham last week as he struck out 9 batters. He has now fanned 106 batters and walked just 10 on the season. He was named a national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball.

The Golden Eagles are in action again this week with a three-game homestand against Louisiana Tech beginning 6 p.m. Friday at Pete Taylor Park. The Techsters are in third place in the conference.

Southern Miss will play host to the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM Park in Biloxi on May 23-27.

Mississippi State (26-22, 11-13) picked up a pair of wins against Alabama, winning 14-2 on Friday and 6-4 on Sunday. The Tide salvaged a 4-3 win on Saturday.

SEC standings

East Division

Conf

All

Florida

18-6

38-11

Georgia

15-9

33-14

South Carolina

13-11

28-19

Kentucky

11-13

30-17

Vanderbilt

11-13

25-22

Tennessee

10-14

29-15

Missouri

9-15

30-18



West Division

Conf.

All

Arkansas

14-10

33-15

Ole Miss

13-11

36-13

Auburn

13-11

34-14

Texas A&M

12-12

34-14

LSU

12-12

28-20

Mississippi State

11-13

26-22

Alabama

6-18

24-25

C-USA standings



Conf.

All

Southern Miss

19-4

35-12

Florida Atlantic

15-7-1

34-14-1

Louisiana Tech

16-8

32-17

Charlotte

13-11

27-20

UTSA

12-11

26-20

FIU

11-12

12-25

WKU

11-13

21-26

UAB

11-13

19-26

Rice

9-13-2

20-26-2

Middle Tennessee

9-14-1

24-23-1

Marshall

7-16

19-24

Old Dominion

6-17

13-31

  Comments  