A clean C-USA series sweep pushes Southern Miss baseball into the top 10 of a national poll

For the first time this season, Ole Miss and Southern Miss are in the Top 10 of a national baseball poll. D1Baseball.com has Ole Miss at No. 6 and Southern Miss at No. 9 after this weekend's conference series.
The rankings, released Monday, rewarded Southern Miss for a three-game sweep of UAB in Birmingham. The Golden Eagles (35-12, 19-4) lost to Tulane in a mid-week game, but came back strong with wins of 6-0, 6-1 and 9-4 to stay atop the Conference USA standings.
Ole Miss defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-3 in a midweek game, but lost to South Carolina 13-5 on Friday and 11-6 on Saturday, before salvaging a 6-5 win in extra innings on Sunday.
The Rebels are idle in midweek action, but will play host to Auburn for a three-game series against the Tigers (34-14, 13-11), who sit just behind the Rebels in the SEC West.
Collegiate Baseball has Ole Miss No. 12 and Southern Miss No. 13 this week. Baseball America has Ole Miss at No. 5 and Southern Miss holding steady at No. 13. College Baseball Writers have Ole Miss at No. 7 and Southern Miss at No. 11. ESPN and USA Today have Ole Miss at No. 5 and Southern Miss at No. 11.
Southern Miss pitcher Nick Sandlin has not allowed an earned run over his last 32 innings, including a 9-inning win against Alabama-Birmingham last week as he struck out 9 batters. He has now fanned 106 batters and walked just 10 on the season. He was named a national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball.
The Golden Eagles are in action again this week with a three-game homestand against Louisiana Tech beginning 6 p.m. Friday at Pete Taylor Park. The Techsters are in third place in the conference.
Southern Miss will play host to the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM Park in Biloxi on May 23-27.
Mississippi State (26-22, 11-13) picked up a pair of wins against Alabama, winning 14-2 on Friday and 6-4 on Sunday. The Tide salvaged a 4-3 win on Saturday.
SEC standings
East Division
Conf
All
Florida
18-6
38-11
Georgia
15-9
33-14
South Carolina
13-11
28-19
Kentucky
11-13
30-17
Vanderbilt
11-13
25-22
Tennessee
10-14
29-15
Missouri
|9-15
30-18
West Division
Conf.
All
Arkansas
14-10
33-15
Ole Miss
13-11
36-13
Auburn
13-11
34-14
Texas A&M
12-12
34-14
LSU
12-12
28-20
Mississippi State
11-13
26-22
Alabama
6-18
24-25
C-USA standings
Conf.
All
Southern Miss
19-4
35-12
Florida Atlantic
15-7-1
34-14-1
Louisiana Tech
16-8
32-17
Charlotte
13-11
27-20
UTSA
12-11
26-20
FIU
11-12
12-25
WKU
11-13
21-26
UAB
11-13
19-26
Rice
9-13-2
20-26-2
Middle Tennessee
9-14-1
24-23-1
Marshall
7-16
19-24
Old Dominion
6-17
13-31
