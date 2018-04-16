Big 3 baseball teams split in conference work. How does that affect the college rankings?

Southern Miss moved up in the Conference USA standings after taking two of three games against FIU over the weekend.
The Golden Eagles, 24-11 and 10-4 in the conference, defeated FIU 5-0 on Friday, lost 5-4 on Saturday and came back to crush FIU 13-1 in seven innings to move up to second in the conference behind Florida Atlantic.
Southern Miss’s Friday shutout by Stevie Powers was the first complete game blanking for the Eagles’ pitching staff since 2015.
At the plate, Matt Wallner enjoys the team’s longest current hitting streak at five games and longest current reached base streak at 28.
Southern Miss is in action again Tuesday with a road game at Southeastern Louisiana. Game time is 6 p.m. The Golden Eagles then host Middle Tennessee for a three-game series starting Friday at Pete Taylor Park. Middle Tennessee is currently ninth in the conference standings with a 6-8-1 conference ledger and a 19-17-1 overall record.
The Golden Eagles dropped a notch from No. 13 to No. 14 in D1baseball.com and from No. 12 to No. 13 in Baseball America’s poll. USM maintained its No. 14 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
In the SEC, Ole Miss fell a notch in the SEC West after dropping a pair of games in a Sunday doubleheader at Vanderbilt. Those losses were on the heels of an 11-3 win Friday night. The Rebels now sit in third place in the SEC West behind Arkansas and LSU.
The Rebels also fell in most of the polls. They entered the weekend at No. 4 nationally in the USA Today Coaches Poll, but actually rose to No. 3 this week . The Rebels dropped to No. 11 on D1baseball.com, and from No. 9 to No. 10 in Collegiate Baseball’s poll. They also dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 in Baseball America’s poll.
The Rebels, who were ranked No. 4 coming into the weekend, had bested Southern Miss 11-3 in Jackson on Tuesday before heading to Nashville. The Sunday doubleheader losses were both one-run decisions, losing both games 8-7.
Ole Miss plays host to Arkansas State on Wednesday before playing host to Georgia, currently second in the SEC East with a 9-6 conference record, 25-11 overall.
Mississippi State (5-10, 19-18), is in last place in the SEC West after dropping two of three games to Auburn. The Tigers won the first game 2-1 on Friday, with State picking up the Saturday win 7-2. Auburn claimed the rubber match 7-5 on Sunday.
This week, the Bulldogs take on Memphis in a home game Wednesday night, then play host to division-leading Arkansas (27-10, 10-5) on the weekend.
SEC standings
SEC East
Team
Conf
Overall
Florida
12-3
32-6
Georgia
9-6
25-11
Vandy
9-6
22-14
Kentucky
7-8
25-11
Missouri
6-9
24-12
South Carolina
6-9
20-16
Tennessee
5-10
21-17
SEC West
Team
Conf.
Overall
Arkansas
10-5
27-10
LSU
9-6
24-13
Ole Miss
8-7
29-8
Texas A&M
8-7
27-9
Auburn
6-9
25-12
Alabama
5-10
21-16
MSU
5-10
19-18
C-USA standings
Team
Conf.
Overall
Fla. Atlantic
11-4
26-9
Southern Mississippi
10-4
24-11
Louisiana Tech
10-5
25-13
UAB
8-7
16-18
UTSA
7-7
18-16
Charlotte
7-8
18-17
WKU
7-8
17-18
FIU
7-8
17-19
Middle Tennessee
6-8-1
19-17-1
Rice
6-8-1
19-17-1
Marshall
5-10
15-17
Old Dominion
4-11
11-22
Comments