No. 4 Rebels use 6-run inning to top No. 12 Golden Eagles in college baseball action

The No. 4 OleMiss baseball team used a six-run second inning to cruise to an 11-3 midweek win over No. 12 Southern Miss. on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.
The Rebels improved to 28-6 overall and remain a perfect 10-0 in midweek games this season. OleMiss has now won four straight against the Golden Eagles (22-10), including both contests in 2018.
Matthew Guidry and Matt Wallner led the Golden Eagles with two hits apiece.
Houston Roth struck out seven batters in five innings of work to earn his fifth win of the season. Roth, a sophomore from Oxford, has now struck out 19 in his last 14.1 innings of work.
After back-to-back singles from Cole Zabowski and Will Golsan to start the second inning, Tyler Keenan got the scoring started for the Rebels, singling through the right side to score Zabowski. Junior Chase Cockrell then sent an 0-2 breaking ball over the left field wall fourth homer of the season to give OleMiss an early 4-0 lead that it wouldn’t let up.
Thomas Dillard capped the six-run frame with a two-run single to push the Rebel lead to 6-0.
Dillard picked up this third RBI of the game in the top of the fourth inning, scoring Nick Fortes all the way from first base. As the throw from the center fielder came casually back into second base, Fortes raced around third to score and put OleMiss up 7-0.
Southern Miss tallied all its runs in the fifth. With one out, Gabe Montenegro walked. After a grand-rule double by Guidry, Reynolds knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly. Wallner then drove in a run with a single and Hunter Slater doubled into the rightfield corner to score Wallner, but Ryan Olenek and Jacob Adams combined to throw out the Golden Eagles’ Hunter Slater trying to stretch an RBI double into a triple, to end the inning.
OleMiss added an insurance run in the eighth and three more in the ninth to run away for a 11-3 win.
Keenan, the two-time reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, finished with three of OleMiss’ 14 hits, including an RBI and two runs scored. Dillard, Zabowski and Cockrell all finished with two hits to lead the Rebels.
OleMiss turns its attention back to SEC play as the Rebels travel to Nashville this weekend to take on No. 14 Vanderbilt Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s series finale will be televised on ESPNU.
The Golden Eagles return to action this weekend when they continue their five-game road swing with a Conference USA series at FIU. The series in Miami starts Friday night at 6 p.m., CT.
