Here's how the region's teams fared in the polls after a wild weekend in college baseball

Mississippi State played giant-killer this week, knocking off Ole Miss in two of three games of a conference series that also knocked the Rebels down in the college baseball polls.
The Bulldogs (4-8, 17-16) took the series in Starkville over the weekend, winning 13-3, losing 6-1 and winning 7-5.
The Rebels, now 27-6 overall and 7-5 in conference play, fell from No. 5 to No. 9 in the Collegiate Baseball poll after the weekend. Baseball America and DivisionIBaseball.com both have Ole Miss at No. 5.
Southern Miss, meanwhile, is not in the Collegiate Baseball poll, but did come in at No. 12 in Baseball America and No. 13 in D1baseball.com.
LSU, which took one of three against Texas A&M over the weekend, came in at No. 19 for Baseball America, and No. 23 for D1Baseball.com and Collegiate Baseball.
Here's a look at the conference standings after the weekend series.
SEC standings
SEC East
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|Florida
|9-3
|28-6
|Georgia
|8-4
|23-9
|Vandy
|7-5
|19-13
|Missouri
|6-6
|23-9
|Kentucky
|5-7
|22-10
|Tennessee
|5-7
|19-14
|South Carolina
|5-7
|18-14
SEC West
|Team
|Conf.
|Overall
|Arkansas
|8-4
|24-9
|Ole Miss
|7-5
|27-6
|LSU
|6-6
|20-13
|Texas A&M
|5-7
|23-9
|Alabama
|5-7
|20-13
|Auburn
|4-8
|23-10
|MSU
|4-8
|17-16
C-USA standings
|Team
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fla. Atlantic
|9-3
|24-8
|La. Tech
|9-3
|24-10
|USM
|8-3
|22-9
|UTSA
|6-5
|16-13
|FIU
|6-6
|16-17
|UAB
|6-6
|14-16
|Middle Tenn.
|5-7
|17-15
|Charlotte
|5-7
|15-16
|WKU
|5-7
|15-16
|Rice
|5-7
|15-19
|Marshall
|4-8
|14-13
|Old Dominion
|3-9
|10-20
