Southern Miss designated hitter Daniel Keating pulls an RBI single through the left side of the infield to give USM a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning Friday night at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss designated hitter Daniel Keating pulls an RBI single through the left side of the infield to give USM a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning Friday night at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg. Joe Harper USM media relations
Southern Miss designated hitter Daniel Keating pulls an RBI single through the left side of the infield to give USM a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning Friday night at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg. Joe Harper USM media relations

College Sports

Here's how the region's teams fared in the polls after a wild weekend in college baseball

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

April 09, 2018 11:22 AM

Mississippi State played giant-killer this week, knocking off Ole Miss in two of three games of a conference series that also knocked the Rebels down in the college baseball polls.

The Bulldogs (4-8, 17-16) took the series in Starkville over the weekend, winning 13-3, losing 6-1 and winning 7-5.

The Rebels, now 27-6 overall and 7-5 in conference play, fell from No. 5 to No. 9 in the Collegiate Baseball poll after the weekend. Baseball America and DivisionIBaseball.com both have Ole Miss at No. 5.

Southern Miss, meanwhile, is not in the Collegiate Baseball poll, but did come in at No. 12 in Baseball America and No. 13 in D1baseball.com.

LSU, which took one of three against Texas A&M over the weekend, came in at No. 19 for Baseball America, and No. 23 for D1Baseball.com and Collegiate Baseball.

Here's a look at the conference standings after the weekend series.

SEC standings

SEC East

TeamConfOverall
Florida9-328-6
Georgia8-423-9
Vandy7-519-13
Missouri6-623-9
Kentucky5-722-10
Tennessee5-719-14
South Carolina5-718-14

SEC West

TeamConf.Overall
Arkansas8-424-9
Ole Miss7-527-6
LSU6-620-13
Texas A&M5-723-9
Alabama5-720-13
Auburn4-823-10
MSU4-817-16

C-USA standings

Team Conf.Overall
Fla. Atlantic9-324-8
La. Tech9-324-10
USM8-322-9
UTSA6-516-13
FIU6-616-17
UAB6-614-16
Middle Tenn.5-717-15
Charlotte5-715-16
WKU5-715-16
Rice5-715-19
Marshall4-814-13
Old Dominion3-910-20

  Comments  