Mississippi State, Conference USA Tournament highlight 2018 schedule at MGM Park

More Videos 2:51 Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' Pause 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:56 Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 1:18 Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 3:00 A history of national anthem protests in American sports 2:07 He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers 2:30 Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

USM survives CUSA elimination game against Louisiana Tech USM relief pitcher Nick Sandlin gets out of a ninth-inning jam to get a save in University of Southern Mississippi’s 5-2 win over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game in the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM park in Biloxi on Thursday. USM relief pitcher Nick Sandlin gets out of a ninth-inning jam to get a save in University of Southern Mississippi’s 5-2 win over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game in the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM park in Biloxi on Thursday.

USM relief pitcher Nick Sandlin gets out of a ninth-inning jam to get a save in University of Southern Mississippi’s 5-2 win over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game in the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM park in Biloxi on Thursday.