Mississippi State, Conference USA Tournament highlight 2018 schedule at MGM Park

Overtime Sports announced Thursday its prep and college baseball schedule at MGM Park next year.
Southern Miss played two baseball games in Biloxi during both the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but it will not play at MGM Park this year until the C-USA Tournament on May 23-27.
“It just happened that way,” said Tim Bennett, CEO of Overtime Sports. “With the way the schedule filled, it was a little tougher this year. We were still trying to make it happen recently, but it didn't happen.”
Bennett said that USM will return to MGM Park for a game in 2019 with plans to have the Golden Eagles play one regular season game a year in Biloxi from now on.
Never miss a local story.
The baseball season starts with prep baseball on March 1 when Gulfport faces Vancleave. Biloxi meets D’Iberville on March 2. First pitch for both games are 7 p.m.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is part of a tripleheader at MGM Park on March 3. The Bulldogs will face Illinois Central at noon, Baton Rouge meets Illinois Central at 3 p.m., with MGCCC meeting Baton Rouge at 6 p.m.
A college doubleheader takes place on March 14. William Carey faces Mississippi College at 3 p.m., followed by Mississippi State-Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m.
The Battle at the Beach Tournament takes place March 16-17 involving Coast high school teams facing opponents from Alabama, Oklahoma City, Tennessee and Texas.
Moss Point will play Pascagoula at 7 p.m. March 24.
Tickets for all prep games and the MC-William Carey contest are $11. Tickets for the MSU-SLU game and each game of the C-USA Tournament all range from $13, $15 and $17.
Comments