Mississippi State, Conference USA Tournament highlight 2018 schedule at MGM Park

More Videos

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 1:56

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

A history of national anthem protests in American sports 3:00

A history of national anthem protests in American sports

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers 4:23

After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central 2:30

Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central

  • USM survives CUSA elimination game against Louisiana Tech

    USM relief pitcher Nick Sandlin gets out of a ninth-inning jam to get a save in University of Southern Mississippi’s 5-2 win over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game in the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM park in Biloxi on Thursday.

USM relief pitcher Nick Sandlin gets out of a ninth-inning jam to get a save in University of Southern Mississippi’s 5-2 win over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game in the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM park in Biloxi on Thursday.
USM relief pitcher Nick Sandlin gets out of a ninth-inning jam to get a save in University of Southern Mississippi’s 5-2 win over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game in the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM park in Biloxi on Thursday.

College Sports

Mississippi State, Conference USA Tournament highlight 2018 schedule at MGM Park

By James Jones And Patrick Magee

Sun Herald

December 21, 2017 11:56 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:07 PM

Overtime Sports announced Thursday its prep and college baseball schedule at MGM Park next year.

Southern Miss played two baseball games in Biloxi during both the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but it will not play at MGM Park this year until the C-USA Tournament on May 23-27.

“It just happened that way,” said Tim Bennett, CEO of Overtime Sports. “With the way the schedule filled, it was a little tougher this year. We were still trying to make it happen recently, but it didn't happen.”

Bennett said that USM will return to MGM Park for a game in 2019 with plans to have the Golden Eagles play one regular season game a year in Biloxi from now on.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The baseball season starts with prep baseball on March 1 when Gulfport faces Vancleave. Biloxi meets D’Iberville on March 2. First pitch for both games are 7 p.m.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is part of a tripleheader at MGM Park on March 3. The Bulldogs will face Illinois Central at noon, Baton Rouge meets Illinois Central at 3 p.m., with MGCCC meeting Baton Rouge at 6 p.m.

A college doubleheader takes place on March 14. William Carey faces Mississippi College at 3 p.m., followed by Mississippi State-Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m.

The Battle at the Beach Tournament takes place March 16-17 involving Coast high school teams facing opponents from Alabama, Oklahoma City, Tennessee and Texas.

Moss Point will play Pascagoula at 7 p.m. March 24.

Tickets for all prep games and the MC-William Carey contest are $11. Tickets for the MSU-SLU game and each game of the C-USA Tournament all range from $13, $15 and $17.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 1:56

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

A history of national anthem protests in American sports 3:00

A history of national anthem protests in American sports

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers 4:23

After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central 2:30

Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central

  • New MGCCC football coach wants third national championship

    Jack Wright left Northwest Mississippi Community College where he won his last national championship to become the new head football coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Wright says the school has the facilities and support players want and he will be hitting the recruiting trail soon to put it all together.

New MGCCC football coach wants third national championship

View More Video