Southern Miss vs Mississippi State in Hattiesburg Regional

Southern Miss and Mississippi State players hug after playing two games at the Hattiesburg Regional Tournament, Monday at Pete Taylor Park. State won the tournament and will advance to LSU Super Regional.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Josh Lovelady and his Mississippi State teammates celebrate their victory over Southern Miss to win the Hattiesburg Regional Tournament Monday at Pete Taylor Park.
Southern Miss shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd takes a moment by himself after the Golden Eagles loss two games to Mississippi State during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament Monday at Pete Taylor Park.
Josh Lovelady (16) lifts Cody Brown while they celebrate their Hattiesburg Regional title Monday at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss coach Scott Berry gets tossed after arguing whether Daniel Keating was safe or out at first base during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament Monday at Pete Taylor Park.
Mississippi State's Brent Rooker celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Monday.
Southern Miss players shed tears after the Golden Eagles were eliminated by Mississippi State at Hattiesburg Regional Tournament Monday at Pete Taylor Park.
Southern Miss pitcher Stevie Powers leaves the field after the Golden Eagles were eliminated by Mississippi State at Hattiesburg Regional Tournament Monday at Pete Taylor Park.
Mississippi State second baseman Hunter Stovall tries to turn a double play as he leaps over Southern Miss runner Matthew Guidry in Hattiesburg on Monday.
Southern Miss coach Scott Berry is restrained after being tossed during the second game against Mississippi State at Hattiesburg Regional Tournament Monday at Pete Taylor Park.
Southern Miss coach Scott Berry discusses a balk call which cost the Golden Eagles a run in Hattiesburg on Monday.
Southern Miss batter Matthew Guidry takes a swing for right field against Mississippi State in Hattiesburg on Monday.
Southern Miss shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd takes a shot at left field against Mississippi State in Hattiesburg on Monday.
Southern Miss center fielder Matt Wallner catches a fly ball against Mississippi State in Hattiesburg on Monday.
Mississippi State shortstop Ryan Gridley fields a ground ball against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Monday.
Taylor Braley of Southern Miss welcomes Hunter Slater to the dugout after scoring against Mississippi State during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament Monday at Pete Taylor Park.
Daniel Keating of Southern Miss takes a swing at a Mississippi State pitch during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament Monday at Pete Taylor Park.
Southern Miss pitcher Colt Smith tosses a pitch against Mississippi State in Hattiesburg on Monday.
Mississippi State center fielder Jake Magnum catches a fly ball near the warning track against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Monday.
Southern Miss pitcher Colt Smith makes an under hand throw to first to get Mississippi State's Hunter Stovall Monday in Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss celebrates as Mason Irby scores the first Golden Eagle run against Mississippi State Monday in Hattiesburg.
Mason Irby of Southern Miss is greeted with high fives after scoring the first Golden Eagle run against Mississippi State Monday in Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss batter Matt Wallner watches his hit head toward right field against Mississippi State Monday in Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss outfielder Mason Irby catches a Mississippi State fly ball near the wall Monday in Hattiesburg.
Daniel Keating of Southern Miss scores against Mississippi State during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament Monday in Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd blows a bubble as he waits for the next Mississippi State batter Monday in Hattiesburg.
Mississippi State's Jacob Billingsley delivers a pitch against Southern Miss during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament on Monday.
Mississippi State shortstop Ryan Gridley waits on the throw as Taylor Braley of Southern Miss is forced out at second Monday in Hattiesburg.
Mississippi State's Cody Brown is caught in a rundown between home and third as Southern Miss shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd catches the throw from Dylan Burdeaux Monday in Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss pitcher Kirk McCarty tosses toward home against Mississippi State during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament Monday at Pete Taylor Park.
Dylan Burdeaux of Southern Miss throws to LeeMarcus Boyd as Mississippi State's Cody Brown is caught in a run down during Monday in Hattiesburg.
