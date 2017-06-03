Home is where the football is for LSU signee Myles Brennan

Myles Brennan spent dozens of weekends on LSU’s campus over the last year.
He would arrive, normally with his father Owen, spend Friday night and Saturday in Baton Rouge, attending football games, meeting with LSU football coaches and grabbing dinner with other players.
Sundays were always the worst. He’d have to go home.
Not anymore.
“It doesn’t feel like reality, doesn’t feel like it has hit,” said Brennan, the Tigers’ decorated quarterback signee from the Mississippi coast. “It’s a dream come true to finally be here. It’s not like I’m coming and then having to go back home like every other visit.”
At least 15 LSU signees reported to campus Friday, each of them checking in at the West Campus Apartments. Brennan, one of the more highly recruited and heralded prospects in the class, walked into the complex’s lobby to be met with handshakes, high-fives and bear hugs from offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
