Former Harrison Central star among 13 ULL football players arrested

Louisiana-Lafayette football coach Mark Hudspeth has indefinitely suspended 13 of his players after they were charged with stealing items from another student’s dorm room, according to The (Lafayette) Advertiser.
Hudspeth announced late Tuesday that he had suspended the players for “a violation of team rules,” including former Harrison Central defensive lineman Ladarrius Kidd, who is a junior starter at defensive tackle for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“On behalf of our football program, I would like to apologize to Cajun Nation and the University,” Hudspeth said in a statement. “We do not condone the behavior that was represented and we expect higher standards of our student-athletes.
“We work diligently every day to guide, educate and develop these young men, so it is disappointing we do not meet those standards. We will be respectful of the legal process as it runs its course.”
A police report alleges that several students conspired to enter a dorm room in Huger Hall on April 5 to take personal belongings of one of the occupants. Items totaling approximately $2,400 were taken and 13 students entered the room, according to The Advertiser.
They have been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft.
Video surveillance led to the identification of the 13 suspects, five of whom are from Mississippi.
The other 12 players are:
▪ Senior tight end Matthew Barnes.
▪ Sophomore defensive end Joe Dillon, a Tylertown native.
▪ Sophomore offensive lineman Robert Hunt.
▪ Senior defensive back Denarius Howard, a Greenwood native.
▪ Senior defensive end Jarvis Jeffries.
▪ Sophomore linebacker Terik Miller.
▪ Sophomore defensive back Damar’ren Mitchell.
▪ Redshirt freshman running back Trey Ragas.
▪ Senior defensive back Simeon Thomas.
▪ Senior defensive back Levarious Varnado, a native of Calhoun City.
▪ Senior offensive lineman D’Aquin Withrow.
▪ Sophomore running back Jordan Wright, a Pearl native.
Comments