Do you know how much your college football coach makes?

Anyone who doesn’t think college football is big business hasn’t seen what coaches make nowadays.
Both Hugh Freeze and Dan Mullen rank among the top 16 coaches nationally in reported annual coaching salaries, according to USA Today’s latest salary database.
Ole Miss’ Freeze ranks ninth at $4,703,500. He has a max bonus of $1,225,000.
Mississippi State’s Mullen hauls in 4,200,000 annually, good enough for 16th, and has a max bonus of $900,000.
Newly hired Jay Hopson at Southern Miss ranks 107th nationally at $500,000. He can hit a max bonus of $867,500.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh tops the list at $9,004,000. Nick Saban at Alabama is next at $6,939,395.
The salaries of several coaches who are (or were) on the hot seat are particularly interesting.
Les Miles made $4,385,567 annually but was let go at LSU. Charlie Strong at Texas ranks sixth at $5,200,130 and very well could be fired by the end of the season.
Nine schools, including Tulane, did not provide salaries to USA Today.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
SEC coaches
Total pay
Max Bonus
Nick Saban - Alabama
$6,939,395
$700,000
Kevin Sumlin - Texas A&M
$5,000,000
$1,350,000
Gus Malzahn - Auburn
$4,729,500
$1,350,000
Hugh Freeze - Ole Miss
$4,703,500
$1,225,000
Les Miles - LSU
$4,385,567
$700,000
Jim McElwain - Florida
$4,268,325
$450,000
Dan Mullen - Mississippi State
$4,200,000
$900,000
Bret Bielema - Arkansas
$4,100,000
$1,000,000
Butch Jones - Tennessee
$4,110,000
$1,000,000
Kirby Smart - Georgia
$4,753,600
$1,800,000
Mark Stoops - Kentucky
$3,513,600
$2,800,000
Will Muschamp - South Carolina
$3,002,500
$1,075,000
Derek Mason - Vanderbilt
$2,556,877
N/A
Barry Odom - Missouri
@2,350,000
$1,025,000
