October 26, 2016 10:31 AM

Do you know how much your college football coach makes?

By Patrick Ochs

Anyone who doesn’t think college football is big business hasn’t seen what coaches make nowadays.

Both Hugh Freeze and Dan Mullen rank among the top 16 coaches nationally in reported annual coaching salaries, according to USA Today’s latest salary database.

Ole Miss’ Freeze ranks ninth at $4,703,500. He has a max bonus of $1,225,000.

Mississippi State’s Mullen hauls in 4,200,000 annually, good enough for 16th, and has a max bonus of $900,000.

Newly hired Jay Hopson at Southern Miss ranks 107th nationally at $500,000. He can hit a max bonus of $867,500.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh tops the list at $9,004,000. Nick Saban at Alabama is next at $6,939,395.

The salaries of several coaches who are (or were) on the hot seat are particularly interesting.

Les Miles made $4,385,567 annually but was let go at LSU. Charlie Strong at Texas ranks sixth at $5,200,130 and very well could be fired by the end of the season.

Nine schools, including Tulane, did not provide salaries to USA Today.

SEC coaches

Total pay

Max Bonus

Nick Saban - Alabama

$6,939,395

$700,000

Kevin Sumlin - Texas A&M

$5,000,000

$1,350,000

Gus Malzahn - Auburn

$4,729,500

$1,350,000

Hugh Freeze - Ole Miss

$4,703,500

$1,225,000

Les Miles - LSU

$4,385,567

$700,000

Jim McElwain - Florida

$4,268,325

$450,000

Dan Mullen - Mississippi State

$4,200,000

$900,000

Bret Bielema - Arkansas

$4,100,000

$1,000,000

Butch Jones - Tennessee

$4,110,000

$1,000,000

Kirby Smart - Georgia

$4,753,600

$1,800,000

Mark Stoops - Kentucky

$3,513,600

$2,800,000

Will Muschamp - South Carolina

$3,002,500

$1,075,000

Derek Mason - Vanderbilt

$2,556,877

N/A

Barry Odom - Missouri

@2,350,000

$1,025,000

