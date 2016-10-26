Ranking the top college football coaching openings

There have been four coaching moves this season with the Baylor job expected to open up after this season. Speculation for each and every job has thrown out names like Tom Herman, Jimbo Fisher and Lane Kiffin. Here is a look at each job and how they rank so far:
1. LSU
Buzz: Les Miles survived a late push to be fired last season after winning public sentiment following a strong finish. Miles, however, couldn't carry that over into this season and was fired four games into 2016 after failing to live up to high expectations by the Tigers. He wound up with 114-34 record in 12-plus seasons in Baton Rouge including a national championship (2007) and two SEC titles (2007, 2011). His biggest flaw perhaps was loyalty, sticking with embattled offensive coordinator Cam Cameron despite the team's offensive struggles over the past two seasons. The facilities are some of the best in the country and have undergone upgrades to both the football complex and the stadium. And the school has been willing to pay for coaching; having paid Miles $4.3 million in 2015 while his staff was paid a combined $5 million.
Possible candidates: Ed Orgeron, Tom Herman, Larry Fedora, Jimbo Fisher.
2. BAYLOR
Buzz: Jim Grobe took over the coaching duties on an interim basis following the school's decision to fire Art Briles following the release of the Pepper Hamilton Report, which indicated Baylor failed to properly handle cases of sexual assault on campus. Many of the coaches under Briles remained to help out Grobe but there will certainly be a house cleaning once a new coach is found. Some believe that coach should come from outside the Baylor family. Others want a connection to the program. Either way, a new coach will inherit a program looking to rebuild the Baylor brand while instituting a new culture among the players and coaches. Not an easy task.
Possible candidates: Dino Babers, Rhett Lashlee, Larry Fedora, Sonny Dykes.
3. PURDUE
Buzz: Darrell Hazell was let go six games into his fourth season after Purdue dropped to 3-3 following a 49-35 loss to Iowa on Oct. 15. In 42 games as coach of the Boilermakers, Hazell was 9-33 overall including a 3-24 record in the Big Ten. The program last won a share of the Big Ten title back in 2000. The athletic department generated more than $75 million in revenue last season - which is next to last among Big Ten schools - just ahead of Rutgers ($70 million). Hazell was paid $2.4 million last season and his staff was paid a combined $2.2 million as well. The facilities are going through an upgrade with the school building a new $60 million football complex. The next coach will be the first coached hired under new athletics director Mike Bobinski, who previously worked at Georgia Tech.
Possible candidates: Brock Spack, PJ. Fleck, Rod Carey, Jeff Brohm.
4. FRESNO STATE
Buzz: Tim DeRuyter was fired eight games into his fifth season after the Bulldogs fell to 1-7 following a 38-20 loss to Utah State - the team's sixth consecutive loss. The program is just four years removed from winning the Mountain West Conference title, but has slumped ever since. To make matters worse, divisional rival San Diego State is coming off a conference championship last season and appears set to win the West Division again. Fresno State's athletic department made close to $39 million in total revenue last season according to USA Today's financial database and DeRuyter and his staff was paid close to $3 million combined in 2015. The school is in the process of renovating Bulldog Stadium, which is expected to be completed in 2019. That's good news since attendance has been on the decline over the past several seasons.
Possible candidates: Lane Kiffin, Jeff Tedford, Doug Nussmeier.
5. FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
Buzz: Ron Turner was fired four games into his fourth season after the Panthers started winless (0-4). FIU bounced back by winning three out of its next four games under interim coach Ron Cooper. The program has just two winning seasons since moving up from Football Championship Subdivision over a decade ago and the athletics department made over $28 million in total revenue last season according to USA Today's financial database. Longtime athletics director Pete Garcia is stepping down in 2018 and the thought of being an incumbent under a new AD could be a negative in the eyes of some candidates interested in the job. The majority of the Panthers roster is comprised of talent from the state of Florida and with the school located in talent-rich South Florida, it's vital that the next coach should have recruiting ties in the area.
Possible candidates: Butch Davis, Randy Shannon, Tim Brewster, Eddie Gran
Comments