Gators' QB Luke Del Rio returns to Jacksonville for first Florida-Georgia game

Eight-year-old Luke Del Rio could not hide the shiner from his father, Jack, then the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
During an innocent game of catch with rookie placekicker Josh Scobee at Alltel Field, Del Rio misjudged the football, caught it with his face and suffered a black eye.
Moments earlier, a panicked Scobee ran to the coach's son and begged, "Don't tell your Dad. Don't tell your Dad. I'll get cut!," Del Rio recalled with a laugh Monday. "Yeah, fun times."
More than a dozen years later, Del Rio returns to the scene of the crime.
On Saturday, the 21-year-old Florida quarterback will face Georgia on the field where he used to retrieve the tee after kickoffs or horse around during the week with the likes of Scobee or Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew.
"1/8He3/8 was always really good to me when he was there," Del Rio said of Jones-Drew. "Just a lot of good memories."
Del Rio now hopes to create some more during his first Florida-Georgia game.
Del Rio lived nearly nine years in Jacksonville, but he never witnessed first hand the heated rivalry. Even last season as a redshirt transfer at UF, he opted to watch the game on television - Del Rio's preference if he is unable to play.
"I've never actually been inside for a Florida-Georgia game," he said. "I've seen it pretty much every year. Grew up going to some of the tailgates with my family.
"It will be really exciting to participate in such an historic event."
Del Rio's performance could determine if 2016 is remembered fondly by Florida fans.
The No. 14 Gators (5-1, 3-1 SEC) enter the matchup atop the East Division, while the Bulldogs (4-3, 2-3) have dropped three of four games under first-year coach Kirby Smart.
Florida is seven-point favorite, but the Gators' inconsistency on offense makes them vulnerable to pretty much any SEC foe.
"We're nowhere near where we're going to be," UF coach Jim McElwain said.
To lead the way, Del Rio will need to rebound from a three-interception day Oct. 15 against Missouri.
The Gators ended the day with 523 yards and a convincing 40-14 win. But two UF touchdowns were via pick-sixes and Del Rio's miscues and eight false-start penalties were touchdown-drive killers.
"It's not like we're not getting first downs and moving the ball," Del Rio said. "We just need to execute in the red area and stop turning the ball over on my part. Fix the little critical things, like false starts and holds."
Del Rio's issues against Mizzou began with poor footwork in the pocket, he and McElwain said.
"It wasn't really pressure," McElwain said. "But in the pocket where he drifted he actually drifted into some trouble, which didn't allow him to be as accurate as he normally is with the ball."
Del Rio entered the day completing 61.4 percent of his throws, but finished 18-of-38 passing (47.6 percent).
In fairness, Del Rio was coming off a four-week layoff due to a sprained knee and making just his fourth start at the college level. The fact he will line up under center during the Florida-Georgia game remains a little hard to believe for Del Rio, who transferred from Alabama and Oregon State before returning to north Florida.
"I'm learning a lot every game, good or bad, just having fun out there," he said. "I kind of have to pinch myself sometimes because I remember in high school I would just pray in bed, 'Just let me play football at some level in college,' and I'm the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators.
"I'm tremendous, tremendously blessed and thankful."
On Saturday, Del Rio's football journey will come full circle at what is now called Everbank Stadium.
On Sunday, Jack Del Rio enjoyed a strangely similar experience when his Oakland Raiders defeated the Jaguars.
"Hopefully, the Del Rio family can go 2-0," Luke Del Rio said. "It's kind of interesting the way it worked out."
