Alcorn State plans to bounce back; Jackson State still winless

Despite losing to Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week, Alcorn State still controls its path of winning a third straight SWAC football championship.
The Braves (1-1, 1-1 SWAC) travel to Eddie Robinson Stadium at Grambling at 6 p.m. Saturday. The two teams split last season. The Tigers won 35-34 during the regular season, but Alcorn avenged the setback in the SWAC Championship game.
Quarterback Lenorris Footman sat out the UAPB game with an ankle injury, but Noah Johnson played well in his absence. He threw for 355 yards and three TDs.
“We know every time we wake up, other teams play us like it's the Super Bowl, because we are back-to-back SWAC champions,’’ Johnson told reporters last week.
Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.: The Tigers (0-3, 0-1 SWAC) have issues at quarterback, having played three quarterbacks against Grambling. LaMontiez Ivy started but was replaced by Brent Lyles. Juwan Adams also played. Both were effective against Grambling.
The Golden Lions are riding high after their 45-43 triple overtime win over Alcorn. Golden Lions quarterback Brandon Duncan has thrown for 827 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Prairie View at Mississippi Valley State, 4 p.m.: Austin Bray has established himself as the Delta Devils’ starting quarterback. Wide receiver Tre Simms is emerging as a solid target, making 11 receptions in the first games for Valley (0-3, 0-1). The Delta Devils, coached by Rick Comegy, must also improve defensively.
Shorter at Delta State, 6 p.m.: Delta State (1-2, 0-1 Gulf South Conference) will celebrate its 31st Pig Pickin Barbeque Festival. The Statesmen’s defense must improve after allowing 74 points during a two-game losing skid. Delta State is off to its second 1-2 start since 2012. Delta State needs a win to avoid a 0-2 start in the GSC race.
Cumberland at Mississippi College, 7 p.m.: Quarterback Sharone Wright and wide receiver Marcel Newson are becoming a solid pass-and-catch combination for the Choctaws (1-2, 0-1 GSC). Wright threw for 285 yards and a TD against West Alabama. Newson had 152 yards on eight receptions.
Hendrix at Millsaps, 1 p.m.: Millsaps (1-2, 0-1 Southern Athletic Association) must improve defensively. In a 35-16 loss at Chicago, the Majors allowed 496 total yards and five touchdowns. Running back Chandler Carroll ran for 221 yards and accounted for two socres.
