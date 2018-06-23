Erica Bougard clears the bar during the heptathlon high jump at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Sports

Houlihan beats Simpson for USATF title in 1,500 meters

By LUKE MEREDITH AP Sports Writer

June 23, 2018 04:58 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Shelby Houlihan stormed past Jenny Simpson to win the women's 1,500 meters Saturday at the USATF national outdoor championships.

Houlihan, who grew up in nearby Sioux City, took the lead with 50 meters left to knock off Simpson, the seven-time national champion in the event.

World record-holder Keni Harrison took the women's 100 hurdles in 12.46, and Kahmari Houston won the men's 400 in 44.58 seconds.

Kenny Selmon took the men's 400 hurdles in 48.21, and Shakima Wembley cruised to the women's 400 title in 49.52.

