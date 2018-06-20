Billy Connors, longtime pitching coach, dies at 76

FILE - In this April 23, 2003, file photo, New York Yankees pitching development coach Billy Connors, right, talks to pitcher Jose Contreras, left, through interpreter Lou Astacio, center, at the Yankees' minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. Contreras pitched part of a simulated game. Connors, a three-time Yankees pitching coach and confidant of late owner George Steinbrenner, has died. He was 76. The Yankees said Wednesday, June 20, 2018, that Connors died Monday. The team held a moment of silence before their game Wednesday night against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Scott Martin, File AP Photo