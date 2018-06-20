Mariners joke Ichiro should be in Home Run Derby

FILE - In this June 6, 2018, file photo, Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki takes batting practice before the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Houston. Suzuki might not be an active player anymore, but that didn't stop rumors from swirling about the possibility of him taking part in next month's All-Star Home Run Derby in the nation's capital. What started as a light-hearted conversation among Seattle's coaching staff grew into something that caused a stir in the clubhouse before Wednesday's game, June 20. Michael Wyke, File AP Photo