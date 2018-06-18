The interview remains critical in the NBA draft process

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, Trae Young, center, from Oklahoma, listens to a question during the interview segment of the NBA draft basketball combine, in Chicago. Most of the furniture was taken out of several rooms on the 15th and 16th floor of the hotel in downtown Chicago. There's a couple tables, a few chairs, and when the doors open to those suites draft hopefuls can make or break their futures in 20 minutes. This is where the interviews happen for the draft, where teams meet players and ask them about everything from their family histories to their thoughts on highway safety before investing millions of dollars. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo