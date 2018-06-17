Blue Jays sweep Nationals with 8-6 victory

Teoscar Hernandez and Yangervis Solarte hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
The game was tied at 6 before Hernandez and Solarte connected against Ryan Madson (1-3). Hernandez hit his 12th homer and Solarte belted his team-leading 15th.
Randal Grichuk added a pair of solo homers for the Blue Jays, who have won seven straight home games. Ryan Tepera (4-2) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the win.
Washington has lost five of six. Slumping Nationals slugger Bryce Harper went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, dropping his average to .218.
BRAVES 4, PADRES 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Julio Teheran pitched six no-hit innings before being pulled from his first start since coming off the disabled list, and Atlanta relievers gave up six hits in the win.
The Braves' bid for a combined no-hitter ended with one out in the seventh when Shane Carle allowed a single to Cory Spangenberg. Freddy Galvis added another single before Carle pitched out of the jam.
Teheran (5-4) struck out a season-high 11. Jose Vizcaino got three outs for his 15th save.
Johan Camargo's two-run double in the fourth off Jose Castillo (1-1) gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead. Tyler Flowers hit a two-run homer off Brad Hand in the eighth.
INDIANS 4, TWINS 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, helping Cleveland to the victory.
Bieber (1-0) scattered 10 hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings in his second career start. The rookie right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day when Carlos Carrasco went on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right elbow.
Yan Gomes' three-run double in the third snapped a 1-all tie. Cody Allen, the Indians' third reliever, pitched the ninth for his 14th save.
Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series and broke a five-game losing streak against Minnesota.
Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi (3-4) allowed four runs in five innings.
ORIOLES 10, MARLINS 4
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jace Peterson and Mark Trumbo homered, and the Orioles snapped a nine-game losing streak.
Baltimore also ended a string of 11 straight losses at home, which tied a club record. The Orioles' last win at Camden Yards was May 13 against Tampa Bay.
Dylan Bundy (5-7) pitched six innings of four-run ball for last-place Baltimore. He has accounted for one-quarter of his team's victories this season.
Justin Bour homered twice for the Marlins, who went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position. Trevor Richards (1-4) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.
