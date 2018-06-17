Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. John Amis AP Photo
Braves righty Teheran is pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Padres

The Associated Press

June 17, 2018 02:39 PM

ATLANTA

Atlanta Braves right-hander Julio Teheran is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the San Diego Padres.

Teheran has struck out a season-high 11, walked three and thrown 95 pitches in Atlanta.

Teheran was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. He had been out since June 5 with a sore right thumb.

Padres leadoff man Travis Jankowski drew a walk to begin the game and Jose Pirela was hit by a pitch later in the first inning. Teheran then recorded 15 consecutive outs before walking Jankowski with one out in the sixth.

The Braves lead 2-0.

