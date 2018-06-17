Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco waits on the mound after being hit by a ball on the arm as a trainer takes a look in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Cleveland. Carrasco left the game after the hit.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco waits on the mound after being hit by a ball on the arm as a trainer takes a look in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Cleveland. Carrasco left the game after the hit. Tony Dejak AP Photo
Indians place Carrasco on DL with bruised elbow

The Associated Press

June 17, 2018 09:39 AM

CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Indians have placed pitcher Carlos Carrasco on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right elbow.

Carrasco was struck by Joe Mauer's line drive in the second inning of Saturday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota. The injury is a big blow for the Indians, whose strong rotation has kept them on top of the AL Central.

The 31-year-old Carrasco is 8-5 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 starts.

Cleveland also recalled right-hander Shane Bieber from Triple-A Columbus to make his second major league start Sunday. Left-hander Tyler Olson was placed on the DL with a strained back muscle, and right-hander Evan Marshall was recalled from Columbus.

