Paralyzed Humboldt player's family preparing for next phase

FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, Ryan Straschnitzki is wheeled on a stretcher into Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia. The parents of a paralyzed Humboldt Broncos hockey player are preparing for the next phase of his recovery — his return home. Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down in a crash between a semi-trailer and a bus carrying the junior hockey team at a rural Saskatchewan intersection in April. The 19-year-old is expected to return home to Airdrie, just north of Calgary, in a matter of weeks. His father, Tom Straschnitzki, says he's already gone through six training programs on how to care for his son once he's no longer under the constant watchful eye of medical personnel. Jacqueline Larma, File AP Photo