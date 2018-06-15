Coaching college player dads takes patience, understanding

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Arizona State linebacker Christian Sam, left, celebrates with head coach Todd Graham, center, and defensive back Jordan Simone after they defeated UCLA 38-23 in an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif. Graham has recruited and coached plenty of fathers during his 17 years in year college football. Married, unmarried. Engaged, estranged. The relationships between player, mother and child have varied and, therefore, so have the ways Graham has tried to help manage those situations. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo