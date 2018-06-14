Texas Tech WR Quan Shorts arrested, dismissed from team

A booking photo provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office shows Quan Shorts, a Texas Tech wide receiver. Shorts has been kicked off the Red Raiders squad after Lubbock, Texas, police arrested him on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. A Lubbock Police Department statement says officers were at an apartment complex as part of an ongoing investigation Thursday afternoon, June 14, 2018, when Shorts, who's 21, was arrested. Details of what prompted his arrest haven't been disclosed. (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office via AP)