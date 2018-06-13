Steinbrenner says Yankees exploring rotation upgrade

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, Hal Steinbrenner, general managing partner of the New York Yankees, talks with reporters at the annual MLB baseball general managers' meetings in Orlando, Fla. Steinbrenner says the Yankees may need a starting pitching upgrade if they’re going to reach their first World Series since 2009. Steinbrenner said Wednesday, June 13, the club will explore the trade market for an arm, especially considering the recent loss of left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who had season-ending Tommy John surgery on June 7. John Raoux, File AP Photo