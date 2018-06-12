New coach Penny Hardaway already having impact on Memphis

In this June 8, 2018 photo, Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway talks about his new job in the school's basketball offices Friday, June 8, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway knows exactly what Memphis fans demand from the Tigers in men's basketball, and the first-time college coach says he feels born to coach this team right now. The charismatic former NBA star with his own shoe already has revived interest in his alma mater. Mark Humphrey AP Photo