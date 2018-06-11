Indiana Fever still looking for first victory

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2017, file photo, Indiana Fever coach Pokey Chatman shouts instructions during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx in Indianapolis. It's been a tough start to the season for the Fever. The team has lost its first eight games - the worst start in franchise history. Indiana had a good shot at its first victory Sunday, June 10, 2018, but fell to New York 78-75. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo