WORLD CUP: Morocco back after 2 decades with eye on 2 events

In this photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, from top left, Morocco soccer players Elkaabi Ayoub, Elhajam Oualid, Bammou Yacine, Saiss Ghanem, Munir Elkajoui, Dacosta Merouane, from bottom left, Labyed Zakaria, Amrabat Soufyan, Fajr Faycal, Hakimi Achraf, Harit Amine pose prior to a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Uzbekistan in Casablanca, Morocco. Abdeljalil Bounhar AP Photo