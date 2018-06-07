Fernando Abad given 80-game drug suspension

This 2018 photo shows Fernando Abad of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. Abad, an eight-year major league veteran who ended last season with Boston, has been suspended 80 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for the steroid Stanozolol. The suspension of the 32-year-old left-hander was announced Thursday by the commissioner's office. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo