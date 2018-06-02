WORLD CUP: Pele comes of age as Brazil wins 1958 World Cup

FILE - In this June 29, 1958 file photo Brazil's 17-year-old Pele, left, weeps on the shoulder of goalkeeper Gilmar Dos Santos Neves, after Brazil's 5-2 victory over Sweden in the World Cup final soccer match, in Stockholm, Sweden. Brazil's Didi is at right. Pele scored twice in that final. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. File AP Photo