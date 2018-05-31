As leagues debate transfer rules, NCAA moves toward reform

FILE - In this July 17, 2017, file photo, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during the Big 12 NCAA college football media day at the Dallas Cowboys' practice facilities in Frisco, Texas. The NCAA is about two weeks away from finally making some substantial reforms to transfer rules. The changes will not be quite as extensive as some had hoped and the work is not complete, but considering previous failed attempts, getting anything accomplished on transfers can be counted as a success. “We aren't going to get as far down the path on transfers as I think most people hoped we would,” Bowlsby said this week during the conference’s meetings in Dallas. LM Otero, File AP Photo