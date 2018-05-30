United States Hockey League names new CEO and president

Sioux Falls Stampede CEO and President Tom Garrity has been named president and commissioner of the United States Hockey League.
Garrity had been serving as interim commissioner of the Chicago-based junior hockey league since November.
Garrity since 2012 has led the Sioux Falls Stampede and Sioux Falls Sports LLC, which also encompasses the Sioux Falls Canaries baseball club. The Wisconsin native also founded a sports consulting business that has worked with numerous professional teams, and he has worked for Major League Baseball's Houston Astros and the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild.
Garrity will remain an owner and managing partner with the Sioux Falls Canaries but will no longer be involved with day-to-day operations of the Stampede.
The USHL has teams in nine mostly northern states.
